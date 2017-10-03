Sabres' Justin Falk: Labeled day-to-day
Falk is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
With three Buffalo defensemen already dealing with the injury bug, this was not a development the Sabres needed with the season right around the corner. Although Jake McCabe said he is good to go, the team may have to turn to Matt Tennyson to fill the void if more of their blueliners can't suit up on Opening Night. Either way, Falk doesn't present a lot of fantasy value considering he has yet to break the 10-point threshold in any of his nine NHL seasons.
