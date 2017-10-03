Sabres' Justin Falk: Lands on IR
Falk (undisclosed) will begin the season on injured reserve, Paul Hamilton of WGR 550 reports.
The Sabres haven't disclosed what's ailing Falk, but it's bad enough that he'll start the season on injured reserve. With Falk and Evan Rodrigues (hand) on the shelf, that means Russian import Victor Antipin and veteran journeyman Matt Tennyson will start the season with the big club, although head coach Phil Housley hasn't disclosed who will dress for the season opener on Oct. 5. There is no timetable for Falk's return.
