Falk (lower body) is now removed from injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

To make room for the Manitoba native, the Sabres placed another one of its defenseman in Nathan Beaulieu (upper body) on IR. Falk has yet to play this season, but that could change as soon as Thursday night versus the Coyotes. Expect the low-end skater to pad the hit- and blocked-shot columns after recording 101 and 40 of those, respectively, last season.