Sabres' Justin Falk: Likely still out
Falk (undisclosed) stayed on the ice for extra work after Tuesday's morning skate and is likely to remain out for the evening's contest against the Red Wings, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
While it's encouraging that he's back to skating, Falk still has yet to suit up for game action in the 2017-18 season and has no timetable for return set out for him. Expect an update when the Manitoba native returns to practice fully or is removed from the injured reserve list.
