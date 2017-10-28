Sabres' Justin Falk: Not quite ready to return
Falk (lower body) is making progress in his injury rehab, but won't play in Saturday's 1:00 p.m. ET game against the Sharks, the Olean Times Herald reports.
The low-end defender has returned to the ice for morning skates, though he remains day-to-day. After Saturday's contest, the Sabres won't play again until they travel to Arizona for Thursday's bout with the Coyotes, providing Falk with what should be ample time to recover.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...