Falk (lower body) is making progress in his injury rehab, but won't play in Saturday's 1:00 p.m. ET game against the Sharks, the Olean Times Herald reports.

The low-end defender has returned to the ice for morning skates, though he remains day-to-day. After Saturday's contest, the Sabres won't play again until they travel to Arizona for Thursday's bout with the Coyotes, providing Falk with what should be ample time to recover.