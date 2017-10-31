Sabres' Justin Falk: Option for road trip
Coach Phil Housley confirmed Tuesday that Falk (lower body) is good to go and will be an option for Buffalo's upcoming two-game road trip, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Falk has still not officially been added back to the active roster, but this report would seem to confirm that we will see him return to the Buffalo blue line within the next two games. It's not a moment too soon either -- the Sabres are currently allowing 3.58 goals per game, currently the fifth-worst mark in the league.
