Sabres' Justin Falk: Plays sparingly throughout season
Falk skated in just 46 games in 2017-18, scoring only one goal and one assist while logging 121 hits.
During the year, Falk found himself largely bouncing between the ice and the press box, as he only had four stretches that he played in five or more games in a row. When on the ice though Falk averaged 18:14 of time per game, and his 121 hits are certainly impressive given his limited opportunities, and his 2.6 per game ranked second on the team. The 29-year-old has never found a double-digit point total throughout his nine year NHL career, but is solid in his own zone which should continue giving him ice time in 2018-19, although he is an unrestricted free agent and could very well find another home besides Buffalo.
