Falk (undisclosed) is still considered week-to-week and has no return date set.

Falk began the season on injured reserve and it's believed that he's suffering from a lower-body injury, although that has yet to be confirmed. Buffalo's blue line has been hit with injuries early this season, and Falk is one of the victims. He's been effectively ruled out for Friday's game against Vancouver and Saturday's game against Boston.

