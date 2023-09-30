Richards was waived by Buffalo on Saturday with the intention of sending him to AHL Rochester.
Richards picked up one assist in two outings with Columbus last season. He also notched 10 goals and 39 points in 61 contests for AHL Cleveland during the 2022-23 campaign.
