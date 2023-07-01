Richards signed a one-year, two-way contract with Buffalo on Saturday, according to TSN.
Richards recorded 10 goals and 39 points in 61 AHL contests with Cleveland in 2022-23. The 25-year-old forward also has two assists in three career NHL games.
