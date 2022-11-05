Clague posted an assist, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Clague has appeared in four straight games with Ilya Lyubushkin (lower body) out of action. The assist on a Victor Olofsson goal was Clague's first point with the Sabres. He signed a two-way deal in July after finishing last year with the Canadiens, but injuries have greatly affected the Sabres' blue line, allowing him an opportunity to play with the big club. Clague had 10 points in 36 outings last year, and he'll primarily be a bottom-four option while at the NHL level.