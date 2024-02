Clague was recalled from AHL Rochester on Friday.

Clague figures to serve as the seventh defenseman for the Sabres as they head to Minnesota on Saturday. The 2016 second-round pick has yet to get into an NHL game this season, instead playing 41 contests with the Americans in which he tallied three goals and 20 helpers. If he were to get into a game during this call-up, Clague would likely replace Ryan Johnson or Erik Johnson.