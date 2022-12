Clague secured an assist to complement two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Clague saw 23:56 of ice time, which included opportunities shorthanded and during the power play. The 24-year-old blueliner has a pair of assists representing his point total through 10 contests donning a Buffalo sweater; he's a work in progress, but Clague could be an intriguing option in the next couple of years.