Clague posted an assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Clague was promoted to the parent club Monday, following Owen Power's placement on injured reserve due to a hand injury. There had been a fair amount of hype with Clague when the Kings took him in the second round (No. 51 overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, but the defenseman has since appeared in just 93 top-level contests between the Kings, Canadiens and Sabres, adding a pair of goals and 19 assists in a five-year span.