Sabres' Kevin Porter: Finally gets call-up to big stage
Porter was recalled from AHL Rochester on Tuesday.
The Swords have called up Porter for the first time since he signed a two-year, two-way contract with the club last July. He turned 32 years old in March and is getting his second look with the Sabres after playing for them between 2012-14. There's no fantasy value here, but he's recorded 29 goals and 29 assists over 249 career contests between the Coyotes, Penguins and Sabres.
