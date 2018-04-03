Porter was recalled from AHL Rochester on Tuesday.

The Swords have called up Porter for the first time since he signed a two-year, two-way contract with the club last July. He turned 32 years old in March and is getting his second look with the Sabres after playing for them between 2012-14. There's no fantasy value here, but he's recorded 29 goals and 29 assists over 249 career contests between the Coyotes, Penguins and Sabres.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories