Sabres' Konsta Helenius: Buries two goals in AHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Helenius scored twice in AHL Rochester's 4-1 win over Utica on Saturday.
Helenius saw time with the Sabres prior to the Olympic break, and he's earned three goals and three assists over three outings since returning to the AHL. That should help him remain in contention for a call-up once the NHL season resumes. Helenius has 36 points in 37 AHL contests, surpassing his total of 35 points from 65 games in the 2024-25 regular season.
More News
-
Sabres' Konsta Helenius: Reassigned after Thursday's game•
-
Sabres' Konsta Helenius: First three points of career•
-
Sabres' Konsta Helenius: Promoted from minors•
-
Sabres' Konsta Helenius: Racks up three points Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Konsta Helenius: Dominant in AHL win•
-
Sabres' Konsta Helenius: Working through slump•