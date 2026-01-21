Helenius scored a goal and recorded two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Helenius made his NHL debut on Monday after being promoted Jan. 15, and it only took him two games to leave his mark on the scoresheet. The 19-year-old winger is currently playing in the third line, but if he adjusts quickly to the pace of the NHL, he could be in line for a bigger role in the second half of the season. Don't expect Helenius to crack the scoresheet on a regular basis, but he's someone to have on your radar in dynasty formats due to his outstanding potential as a 19-year-old.