Helenius scored three goals in AHL Rochester's 6-3 win over Hartford on Sunday.

Helenius ended his first multi-game drought since January with this big outing. For the season, Helenius is up to 18 goals, 48 points, 123 shots on net and a minus-9 rating over 50 appearances. The 19-year-old has done well over two years in the AHL, so it doesn't look like it'll be long before he gets an NHL opportunity.