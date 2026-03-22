Sabres' Konsta Helenius: Hat trick for Rochester
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Helenius scored three goals in AHL Rochester's 6-3 win over Hartford on Sunday.
Helenius ended his first multi-game drought since January with this big outing. For the season, Helenius is up to 18 goals, 48 points, 123 shots on net and a minus-9 rating over 50 appearances. The 19-year-old has done well over two years in the AHL, so it doesn't look like it'll be long before he gets an NHL opportunity.
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