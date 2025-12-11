Helenius scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Rochester's 6-1 win over Belleville on Wednesday.

Helenius has a point in 10 of Rochester's last 11 games, earning five goals and eight assists in that stretch. The 19-year-old has acclimated well to North America over the last two seasons. He had 35 points in 65 regular-season outings as a rookie last year, and he's up to nine goals, 23 points and 73 shots on net through 25 appearances this season. The Sabres will still want to let him dominate the AHL for a while before giving him a shot at an NHL job.