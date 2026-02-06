default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Helenius was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Thursday.

Helenius will get steady playing time with Rochester while the NHL is on its Olympic break. The 19-year-old has four points in his first nine NHL contests. If the team is still hurting up front after the break, Helenius would seem to be a likely candidate to return to the big club.

More News