Sabres' Konsta Helenius: Reassigned after Thursday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Helenius was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Thursday.
Helenius will get steady playing time with Rochester while the NHL is on its Olympic break. The 19-year-old has four points in his first nine NHL contests. If the team is still hurting up front after the break, Helenius would seem to be a likely candidate to return to the big club.
