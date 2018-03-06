Criscuolo is dealing with an injury and won't return to Monday's contest against Toronto, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

In the first period, Criscuolo was the recipient of a Matt Martin hit, and left the game immediately afterwords clutching his left shoulder. Unfortunately, this was the 25-year-old's first game since Dec. 2, and he was still looking for his first NHL point on the season. The severity of Criscuolo's injury is unknown, and if he isn't ready to go for Wednesday's tilt against Calgary, Buffalo might need to call up a center if Evan Rodrigues (upper body) hasn't received a clean bill of health.