Sabres' Kyle Criscuolo: Injured in collision Monday
Criscuolo is dealing with an injury and won't return to Monday's contest against Toronto, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
In the first period, Criscuolo was the recipient of a Matt Martin hit, and left the game immediately afterwords clutching his left shoulder. Unfortunately, this was the 25-year-old's first game since Dec. 2, and he was still looking for his first NHL point on the season. The severity of Criscuolo's injury is unknown, and if he isn't ready to go for Wednesday's tilt against Calgary, Buffalo might need to call up a center if Evan Rodrigues (upper body) hasn't received a clean bill of health.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...