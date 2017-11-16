Criscuolo was recalled from AHL Rochester on Thursday.

Last season with AHL Grand Rapids, Criscuolo tallied 17 goals and 24 helpers through 76 outings -- adding another nine points in the Calder Cup playoffs. Now with the Americans, the 25-year-old is off to a strong start with 11 points in just 14 games. If the Havard University product cracks the lineup in Buffalo, he would be making his NHL debut.

