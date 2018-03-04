Criscuolo was recalled from AHL Rochester on Sunday.

Criscuolo was pointless in eight games with the big club earlier this season, but he has racked up 15 goals and 34 points in 50 games for AHL Rochester. With Evan Rodrigues (upper body) possibly out for Monday's game against the Maple Leafs, Criscuolo will stand by for an opportunity to enter the lineup.

