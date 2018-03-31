Sabres' Kyle Criscuolo: Returns to AHL
Criscuolo (upper body) was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Saturday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
It's been a rude awakening for Criscuolo, as he's been held pointless with a minus-4 rating through his first nine games at hockey's highest level. Listed at 5-foot-9, 174 pounds, there are questions as to whether the New Jersey native can withstand the rigors of the NHL, though he is quite fast. While Criscuolo doesn't have fantasy value at this time, Sabres fans may be interested to know that he's apparently healthy and back in the minor league.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...