Criscuolo (upper body) was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Saturday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

It's been a rude awakening for Criscuolo, as he's been held pointless with a minus-4 rating through his first nine games at hockey's highest level. Listed at 5-foot-9, 174 pounds, there are questions as to whether the New Jersey native can withstand the rigors of the NHL, though he is quite fast. While Criscuolo doesn't have fantasy value at this time, Sabres fans may be interested to know that he's apparently healthy and back in the minor league.