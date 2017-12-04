Criscuolo was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Monday.

In his eight appearances this season, Criscuolo averaged a mere 8:27 of ice time, which is likely why the team is making the move to have him join up with the Americans, where he should have no trouble getting minutes. The 25-year-old is still looking for his first career NHL point, but did accrue five shots, four PIM and a minus-4 rating.