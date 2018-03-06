Sabres' Kyle Criscuolo: Sidelined for weeks
Criscuolo (upper body) will be on the shelf for up to six weeks.
Criscuolo left Monday's game after getting hit by Matt Martin and will likely be sidelined until April. The undersized forward was called up after a solid performance with AHL Rochester, but played just 4:29 before he was forced to leave the game. Signed as an undrafted free agent, Criscuolo has zero points in nine games this season. The Sabres are short on centers and may call up another forward. Seth Griffith has served as the extra forward and will likely draw back into the lineup Wednesday against Calgary.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...