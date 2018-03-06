Criscuolo (upper body) will be on the shelf for up to six weeks.

Criscuolo left Monday's game after getting hit by Matt Martin and will likely be sidelined until April. The undersized forward was called up after a solid performance with AHL Rochester, but played just 4:29 before he was forced to leave the game. Signed as an undrafted free agent, Criscuolo has zero points in nine games this season. The Sabres are short on centers and may call up another forward. Seth Griffith has served as the extra forward and will likely draw back into the lineup Wednesday against Calgary.