Okposo signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with Buffalo on Wednesday.

Okposo had the option to test the open market this summer as an unrestricted free agent after completing his seven-year, $42 million deal. The 35-year-old scored 11 goals and 28 points in 75 contests in 2022-23. He'll likely serve primarily in a bottom-six role next season.