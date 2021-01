Okposo (undisclosed) won't travel for the two-game road trip against the Flyers, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

The 32-year-old already missed the first two games of the season. Okposo will aim to return to the lineup for Friday's road game against the Capitals. The veteran winger mainly played in the bottom six last season, averaging 12:51 of ice time per game, and he's slated for a similar role this year.