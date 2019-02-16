Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Avoids concussion
Okposo (undisclosed) is not dealing with a concussion, having left Friday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers after fighting with Anthony DeAngelo, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
The good news on Okposo was originally shared by Sabres coach Phil Housley. Expect the team to shed more light on Okposo's status ahead of Sunday's road game against the Devils.
