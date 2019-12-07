Play

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Back in action Saturday

Okposo will return to the lineup Saturday against the Canucks.

Okposo, 31, suffered a concussion Nov. 16 that caused him to miss 10 games. He's been given the green light to return and will do so in Vancouver, expected to skate on Buffalo's fourth line. The veteran has five points in 19 games this season.

