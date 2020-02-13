Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Back in action Thursday
Okposo (upper body) will rejoin the lineup Thursday versus the Blue Jackets, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
Okposo has seen his production fall off in the last two seasons, so much so that he's logged a career-low 39 seconds per game of power-play time in 2019-20. He should slot back into a bottom-six role for the Sabres upon his return to action but could be a candidate to see some time on the power play for at least Thursday's tilt.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.