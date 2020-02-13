Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Back in action Thursday

Okposo (upper body) will rejoin the lineup Thursday versus the Blue Jackets, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Okposo has seen his production fall off in the last two seasons, so much so that he's logged a career-low 39 seconds per game of power-play time in 2019-20. He should slot back into a bottom-six role for the Sabres upon his return to action but could be a candidate to see some time on the power play for at least Thursday's tilt.