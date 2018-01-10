Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Bags three assists in loss
Okposo collected a trio of assists in Tuesday's loss to Winnipeg.
Okposo has been fairly inconsistent with his production, but his top-six role and power-play time have led to 22 points (six goals) through the first 41 games of the season. He can be of value in some deep leagues, but the 29-year-old is sporting an ugly minus-18 rating and can disappear for long stretches at a time. Know what you're getting in Okposo, who has previously managed to reach the 40-point plateau in four straight seasons.
