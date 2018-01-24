Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Bags two apples Tuesday

Okposo registered a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.

This was Okposo's fourth multi-point effort in the past six games. His rating over that stretch is still minus-1 and Okposo's season mark is minus-17, so playing for this terrible Buffalo squad should continue to drag down Okposo's value in formats that count that category regardless of his offensive output.