Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Big day on power play
Okposo scored two power-play points -- a goal and an assist -- in Sunday's 4-2 win over Anaheim.
Okposo has a goal and two assists on the power play this season as he looks to produce his fourth consecutive campaign with over 20 power-play points. The Minnesota native is averaging a career-low 15:39 of ice time, including just 11:09 on Sunday.
