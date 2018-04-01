Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Breaks 10-game goalless streak

Okposo scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in a 7-4 victory over the Predators on Saturday.

Those were his only goals of March, as Okposo went scoreless over the last 10 games. That about sums up Okposo's second season with the Sabres -- long stretches of nothing and then sudden bursts of value. Okposo has scored 13 goals, which is his fewest since the lockout season, and he owns a career-worst minus-32 rating. Not at all what owners were expecting before the season.