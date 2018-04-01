Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Breaks 10-game goalless streak
Okposo scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in a 7-4 victory over the Predators on Saturday.
Those were his only goals of March, as Okposo went scoreless over the last 10 games. That about sums up Okposo's second season with the Sabres -- long stretches of nothing and then sudden bursts of value. Okposo has scored 13 goals, which is his fewest since the lockout season, and he owns a career-worst minus-32 rating. Not at all what owners were expecting before the season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...