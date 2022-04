Okposo (leg) "would have been good to play next week" had the Sabres made the playoffs, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Okposo will undoubtedly be 100 percent healthy in time for next season's training camp. The 34-year-old vet had a bounce-back year in 2021-22, racking up 21 goals and 45 points through 74 contests.