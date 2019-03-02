Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Collects assist in win
Okposo set up a goal in Friday's overtime win over Pittsburgh.
The assist marks Okposo's first point since returning from a concussion. It's certainly encouraging to see him contributing, considering his concussion history could have forced him to take a slower recovery. He has taken a step back though, sitting at 23 points in 60 games, compared to last year where he compiled 44 points in 76 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...