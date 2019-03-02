Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Collects assist in win

Okposo set up a goal in Friday's overtime win over Pittsburgh.

The assist marks Okposo's first point since returning from a concussion. It's certainly encouraging to see him contributing, considering his concussion history could have forced him to take a slower recovery. He has taken a step back though, sitting at 23 points in 60 games, compared to last year where he compiled 44 points in 76 contests.

