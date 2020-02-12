Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Could play against Jackets

Okposo (upper body) is in contention for Thursday's matchup with Columbus, as coach Ralph Krueger referred to him as "an option", Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Okposo slotted into a fourth-line role at Wednesday's practice, though the team was without Marcus Johansson, who was given a maintenance day. In order to suit up in against the Blue Jackets, the Sabres will need to activate Okposo off injured reserve, which could result in Scott Wilson or Lawrence Pilut being returned to the minors.