Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Could return Tuesday
There's a chance Okposo (illness) will return to the lineup Tuesday, The Buffalo News reports.
Okposo has missed the last two games against Anaheim and L.A. due to illness. He missed time at the end of last season due to illness as well, and it's unclear if his current condition is related. Through four games Okposo has yet to register a point despite taking 11 shots on goal. He'll return to his usual spot on the top two lines when he's healthy.
