Okposo (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's season opener versus Washington, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Okposo returned to practice Tuesday after taking a maintenance day Sunday, but he exited early after appearing to suffer an injury during a drill. At this point his status for Thursday's Opening Night matchup with the Capitals is up in the air. If Okposo's unable to go, Casey Mittelstadt or Rasmus Asplund will likely draw into the lineup against Washington.