Okposo is considered week-to-week due to a lower-body injury.

Okposo didn't take part in Tuesday's practice after logging 10:56 of ice time in Sunday's 5-1 loss to Ottawa. He will be replaced in the lineup by Victor Olofsson or Eric Robinson. Okposo has eight goals, 14 points, 61 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and 29 hits over 38 games this season.