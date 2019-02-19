Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Diagnosed with concussion

Okposo has been diagnosed with a concussion, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

While a concussion for any athlete can be scary, Okposo's history is particularly terrifying given the inexplicable episode that occurred to him in 2017. The winger eventually returned but wound up enduring another last season that kept him sidelined for a little less than two weeks. Okposo's latest concussion marks his third in as many seasons and could lead to concerns regarding the winger's future mental health if he were to continue playing. It's best to consider Okposo out indefinitely until more information is collected surrounding his situation.