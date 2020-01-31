Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Diagnosed with UBI
Coach Ralph Krueger said following Thursday's loss to Montreal that Okposo suffered an upper-body injury, Joe Yerdon of The Athletic reports.
Okposo left Thursday's game in the first period after playing in just 3:47 of ice time. Luckily for Okposo, he avoided suffering another concussion, but the team didn't sound too optimistic about the injury. Krueger wouldn't rule Okposo out for Saturday's game against Columbus, however, he added that it was unlikely that he'll suit up. Expect another update on the veteran's status ahead of Saturday's action.
