Okposo provided a pair of assists and fired three shots on goal in Monday's 8-3 win over the Red Wings.

Okposo has been exactly what the Sabres' top line has needed after a slow start to the year. He's dished four helpers in his last two games, and his presence alongside Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner has brought life to their scoring as well. Okposo is up to six assists, 19 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through nine contests overall, and he could have some streaming appeal in both season-long and DFS formats as long as he stays on the top line.