Okposo contributed two assists Wednesday in a 6-1 win over the Flyers.

The Sabres snapping an 18-game losing skid masked the fact that Okposo has recorded at least one point in five straight games, with the hot streak sandwiched around an upper-body injury that had cost him three contests. It's generally difficult to trust Buffalo's skaters in fantasy these days, but Okposo has low-end value amid his surge.