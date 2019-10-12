Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Doles out two assists
Okposo had two assists and one shot on goal Friday in a 3-2 shootout win over the Panthers.
The Sabres scored twice in regulation and Okposo figured in on both, serving as the setup man on a pair of pretty odd-man rushes. They were the first helpers of the season for the 31-year-old, who entered the night with just one goal in his first four games. Okposo logged less than 14 minutes of ice time per game last season and that number is barely over 10 minutes per night this season. That level of playing time will limit the offensive numbers for Okposo, who had 14 goals and 29 points in 78 games a year ago.
