Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Doubles season point total in one game

Okposo fashioned a goal, an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in a 5-4 road win over the Coyotes on Thursday.

The American winger opened the scoring for the Sabres, with his early production proving clutch as the 'Yotes netted three unanswered goals for a comeback bid that barely fell short. Still, Okposo's four points (one goal, three assists) through 11 games qualifies as a disappointment and that trend is made worse by his tallying just a single man-advantage point so far. Coach Phil Housley has given the 29-year-old 16:43 of average ice time, which is more than two minutes less per contest than he garnered last year, so it's no surprise to see Okposo's production slip in response to reduced playing time.