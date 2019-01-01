Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Ends goal drought

Okposo scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.

Okposo scored his first goal since Nov. 13 and his first point since Nov. 27, ending a nightmare December on a high note. He's currently on pace to score just 10 goals, his lowest since the 2012-13 lockout-shortened campaign. Hopefully this goal breaks the seal for the Minnesota native, as his fantasy value has taken a massive dip over the last couple seasons.