Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Ends point drought

Okposo snapped his eight-game point drought during Saturday's loss to Vancouver.

Okposo had his shot deflected in by Zemgus Girgensons, getting Okposo on the scoresheet for the first time since Dec. 17. He has just four goals and five assists through 34 contests. He's currently on the Sabres top power-play unit, so he should see an slight uptick in value for as long as he remains there.