Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Exits after fight

Okposo went straight to the dressing room Friday after a third-period fight versus the Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Okposo dished out a hard hit on DeAngelo, who took exception and picked a fight with just 7:51 remaining in regulation. Okposo would've gotten out of the box with less than three minutes remaining, so he may have simply been held out for a precautionary measure. Okposo isn't a standard fighter, as his last tilt came in November of 2015 versus the Lightning's Ryan Callahan. Expect an update on his condition after the game as he looks to be healthy for Sunday's contest versus the Devils.